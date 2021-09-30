Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.80% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $99,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.