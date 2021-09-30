Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 367,900 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.39% of Cerner worth $89,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.13 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.