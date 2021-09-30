Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 45.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

