Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 24,691 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,691 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $276,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.