Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 616 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

