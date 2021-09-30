Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in B2Gold by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.