Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.61 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $362.98 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.