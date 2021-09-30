Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,549 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Penn National Gaming worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PENN opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

