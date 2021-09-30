Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.37 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average of $169.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

