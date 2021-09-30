Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,200 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 9.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

