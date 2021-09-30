Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $142.38 and last traded at $142.38. 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 371,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.01.

Specifically, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

