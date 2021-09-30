Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

