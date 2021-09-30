Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,569 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $423.66 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.80 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

