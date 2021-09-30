Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,424 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Curtiss-Wright worth $92,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

