Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 213,176 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Rollins worth $95,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 131.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.