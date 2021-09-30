Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 380,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,119,463 shares.The stock last traded at $66.22 and had previously closed at $67.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

