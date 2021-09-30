Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.30. Akoustis Technologies shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

