Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.