Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.07. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 527 shares.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The company has a market cap of $773.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

