Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.07. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 18,425 shares changing hands.

SB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $574.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 39.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 521.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.