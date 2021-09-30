173 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $296.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.76 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

