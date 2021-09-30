Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 892 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.38 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $106.08 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

