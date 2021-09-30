American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Assets Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of AAT opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,210 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after buying an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

