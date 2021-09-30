FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.