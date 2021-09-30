Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

