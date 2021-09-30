Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.70.
Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
