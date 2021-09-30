Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 914,037 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,597,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.