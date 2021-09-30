Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 332,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,443,209 shares.The stock last traded at $61.14 and had previously closed at $62.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

