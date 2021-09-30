Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Up 5%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 107,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TALS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,461,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

