CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBW. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.64. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.