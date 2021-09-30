Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80. Approximately 17,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 482,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $628.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

