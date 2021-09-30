Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

