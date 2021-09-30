Analysts Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $19.31

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $810.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.