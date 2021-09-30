Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s share price was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.13 and last traded at $48.13. Approximately 25,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 670,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,871 shares of company stock valued at $16,163,170. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 6.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Calix by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

