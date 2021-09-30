Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 2.5%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.78. 5,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 402,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWLT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63.
Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
