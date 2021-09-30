Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 2.5%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.78. 5,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 402,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWLT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Owlet alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Owlet Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.