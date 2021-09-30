Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $87.40

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

