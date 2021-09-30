Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.98. 6,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 845,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

