Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $42.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

