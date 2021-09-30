Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,008 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.04. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $128.13 and a twelve month high of $213.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.