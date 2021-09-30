Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,900 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $71,355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $88.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.