Korea Investment CORP Buys 3,900 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

