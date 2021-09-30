Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 15,971 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

