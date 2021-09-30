Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 2,379 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.31 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.