Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 13,614 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,880,157.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 24,626 shares worth $2,585,673. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.