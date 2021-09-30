Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $59,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.