The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $57.09 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,921 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Exelon worth $57,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

