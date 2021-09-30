The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Twitter worth $52,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,860,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,013,000 after buying an additional 462,933 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.68. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

