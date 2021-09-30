The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $50,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

