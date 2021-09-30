The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,359,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $45,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

