The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.50% of NiSource worth $48,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.23 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

