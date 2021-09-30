Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 847,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

